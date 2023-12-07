Birthday Club
Newborn Colobus monkeys at Mesker Park Zoo officially named(Mesker Park Zoo)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Colobus monkey babies born last month at Mesker Park Zoo have officially been named.

According to zoo officials, the baby boy, who was born to Garnet, has been named Onyx.

They say all of Garnet’s offspring have gemstone themed names.

Zoo officials also say the baby girl, who was born to Kaasidy, has been named Rosemary.

The zoo wants to remind potential visitors that you may not see the Colobus monkeys just yet due to the temperature guidelines.

They say the best opportunity to see them is if it is above 50 degrees outside.

