Local Evansville business blessing others through a box

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leroy’s Tavern on Franklin Street is giving back with a new box underneath their sign.

“It’s a blessing box. Give some, take some, God bless you,” said Terri Still, Leroy’s owner and the one who started the box.

Still says she started it on her mom’s 88th birthday as a way to honor her.

The box is full of things ranging from chili to handwarmers to feminine products.

“Anyone that comes by that thinks they need something or want something. We even have a Bible in the back,” said Still.

She says it’s not just for people who are experiencing homelessness, but for anyone who may be down on their luck.

“Don’t ever feel guilty for opening this door and taking something you need,” said Still.

You may not realize it driving past but Still says so far it’s been a success.

Though she hopes it will continue even past the holiday season.

“People have needs all year long. We have folks in January, February, the food banks are telling us sometimes their shelves are bare. And you know people are still hungry,” said Still.

She hopes the blessing box can help.

Even if you may not need anything from inside, Still says just seeing it can be a great reminder for everyone.

“We want to make sure that people understand not everyone has everything they need,” said Still.

