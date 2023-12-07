Heritage Hills Football Coaches honored by IFCA

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Congratulations to Heritage Hills Football head coach Todd Wilkerson, and assistant coach Kevin Tempel on being named the Indiana Football Coaches Association 3A Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year, respectively. The Patriots had a stellar 2023 season, going 13-2 and making all the way to the 3A state championship game.

