Heritage Hills Football Coaches honored by IFCA

By Max Parker
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Congratulations to Heritage Hills Football head coach Todd Wilkerson, and assistant coach Kevin Tempel on being named the Indiana Football Coaches Association 3A Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year, respectively. The Patriots had a stellar 2023 season, going 13-2 and making all the way to the 3A state championship game.

