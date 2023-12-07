Henderson officials respond to early morning fire at Firedome Pizza

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that officials worked an early morning fire at Firedome Pizza.

That’s just off the 41 strip in the same shopping complex as Trees ‘n Trends.

The first call came in just before 4:30 a.m.

At around 5:00 a.m. dispatch confirmed the fire was successfully put out.

They say emergency officials are still on scene ventilating the building and checking for hot spots.

At this time, the cause of the fire and the severity is unknown.

We are working to learn more about this situation

