Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Henderson officials respond to early morning fire at Firedome Pizza

Henderson officials respond to early morning fire at Firedome Pizza
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that officials worked an early morning fire at Firedome Pizza.

That’s just off the 41 strip in the same shopping complex as Trees ‘n Trends.

The first call came in just before 4:30 a.m.

At around 5:00 a.m. dispatch confirmed the fire was successfully put out.

They say emergency officials are still on scene ventilating the building and checking for hot spots.

At this time, the cause of the fire and the severity is unknown.

We are working to learn more about this situation

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hartford Kentucky Police Chief Brent Lindsey
Hartford Ky. Police Chief arrested on sex abuse, voyeurism charges
51-year-old Scott Hunt
Affidavit: Former employee arrested for hacking Vanderburgh Co. Assessor website
Man killed after being hit by vehicle outside Walmart identified
Man killed after being hit by vehicle outside Walmart identified
Providence Fire Chief dies after 23 years of service
Providence Fire Chief dies after 23 years of service
Robert L. Ballard, 56, Evansville (Source: VCSO)
Vanderburgh Co. murder suspect deemed not competent to stand trial

Latest News

Community calling for peace in Israel-Hamas war amid first night of Hanukkah celebrations
Community calling for peace in Israel-Hamas war amid first night of Hanukkah celebrations
TRAFFIC ALERT: ISP confirms crews responding to crash with injuries on Hwy 41
TRAFFIC ALERT: ISP confirms crews responding to crash with injuries on Hwy 41
12/7 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Boy detained for threatening school shooting in Owensboro, police say
Boy detained for threatening school shooting in Owensboro, police say