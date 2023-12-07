Henderson County Schools admins step up amid bus driver shortage

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s a nationwide issue, even impacting our local school districts. We’re talking about the school bus driver shortage.

It’s really become a headache across the country.

But, as 14 News reports, one group of Tri-State administrators is hopping on the bus - hoping to ease the headache.

Ask any bus driver-- and they’ll likely tell you that driving a bus is no small task.

And while you may see Mr. Ryan Reusch behind the wheel of a bus, this is not his day job.

“I am director of administrations,” says Reusch. “I oversee the middle schools, I oversees K-12 athletics and I have a lot of other responsibilities.”

Add part-time school bus driver to that list.

It’s a title he added to his long résumé as an educator recently.

A ride on a school bus can be a bumpy ride, and that may also be used to describe the ongoing bus driver shortage.

An issue Henderson County Schools knows about all too well, and a reason Mr. Reusch and three other HCS administrators decided to step up.

The four have recently earned their CDL’s to help with bus routes and share a route throughout the week.

“The challenge is, there is a human resource shortage - especially in the bus driver department. When you have a bus driver that is sick, or a bus driver that moves on to another job, it’s not a snap of the fingers to get someone hired,” explains Reusch. “Because the pipeline to get yourself certified, it’s at least a three to six months process. That’s if you’re hustling to get it done.”

This is not just an issue for Henderson County Schools.

In fact, HopSkipDrive did a survey of districts across the country.

They reported 92 percent of those school districts had some sort of severe constraint because of that shortage. It’s also an issue affecting other school districts and corporations.”

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation leaders agree, this is an issue from coast to coast.

Their school website shows multiple vacancies for both bus drivers and bus monitors.

“We’re always looking for people to take that on... there’s lots of options... lots of opportunity,” says EVSC Jason Woebkenberg.

As we’ve also reported, Hopkins County Schools is driving through their fair share of shortage issues.

Hopkins County School district leaders say they even had school bus changes as recently as Wednesday.

As for our Henderson Administrator, turned bus driver...

“It’s our job at district office to serve and support...”

Mr. Reusch and the three others will keep helping until they get drivers parked in new jobs.

All three school districts and corporations we mentioned here have vacancies for bus drivers.

Click the links to apply for a school bus driver position at EVSC, Henderson County and Hopkins County.

