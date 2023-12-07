Birthday Club
LIVE PICTURE: Five people pulled from sinking boat in Henderson

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called the Ohio River behind the hospital in Henderson.

Dispatchers say a boat with five people inside started sinking, and there is a water rescue underway.

It happened shortly before 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say all of the people are accounted for.

They are getting warmed up and heading to the hospital

We are working to get more information, and a live picture from Hayes Boat Ramp is available at the top of this story.

