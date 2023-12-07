Birthday Club
Community calling for peace in Israel-Hamas war amid first night of Hanukkah celebrations

By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community members are seeking peace as Thursday marks two months since the war in Israel began and the first night of Hanukkah.

Hanukkah brings family and friends together and continues for eight nights each year, which begins Thursday at sundown.

However, community members are expressing this year’s feeling a bit different.

Rabbi Gary Mazo at temple Adath B’nai Israel in Evansville expressed that usually this holiday brings a sense of hope, but this year there is a heavy feeling of sorrow and fear.

Rabbi Mazo explained he’s grateful for the Tri-State community that continues to support the push for peace, but that during this time people in the Jewish community across the nation are concerned for their safety and well-being as Antisemitism grows.

“Its a difficult, dark time so in many ways we need Hanukkah this year to bring light into our lives,” Rabbi Mazo said. “But in many ways the celebration is diminished because of all that we’re feeling and all that’s going on.”

He said the best thing you can do to help during this time is check in with your Jewish friends.

