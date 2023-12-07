City of Providence shutting off water near Hwy. 41A, boil advisory to be issued

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Providence’s water department says they will be turning off the water along Highway 41A South.

They say that is set to happen Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Officials say it’s so they can repair a water main.

Once off, a boil water advisory will be in effect for everyone south of the 120 intersection on 41-A.

This will impact several subdivisions in the area.

Officials say the boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.

