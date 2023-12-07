Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

City of Providence shutting off water near Hwy. 41A, boil advisory to be issued

City of Providence shutting off water near Hwy. 41A, boil advisory to be issued
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Providence’s water department says they will be turning off the water along Highway 41A South.

They say that is set to happen Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Officials say it’s so they can repair a water main.

Once off, a boil water advisory will be in effect for everyone south of the 120 intersection on 41-A.

This will impact several subdivisions in the area.

Officials say the boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hartford Kentucky Police Chief Brent Lindsey
Hartford Ky. Police Chief arrested on sex abuse, voyeurism charges
51-year-old Scott Hunt
Affidavit: Former employee arrested for hacking Vanderburgh Co. Assessor website
Man killed after being hit by vehicle outside Walmart identified
Man killed after being hit by vehicle outside Walmart identified
Providence Fire Chief dies after 23 years of service
Providence Fire Chief dies after 23 years of service
Robert L. Ballard, 56, Evansville (Source: VCSO)
Vanderburgh Co. murder suspect deemed not competent to stand trial

Latest News

Community calling for peace in Israel-Hamas war amid first night of Hanukkah celebrations
Community calling for peace in Israel-Hamas war amid first night of Hanukkah celebrations
Multiple people hospitalized after blow out causes crash on Hwy. 41
Multiple people hospitalized after tire blowout causes crash on Hwy. 41
Henderson officials respond to early morning fire at Firedome Pizza
Henderson officials respond to early morning fire at Firedome Pizza
12/7 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Boy detained for threatening school shooting in Owensboro, police say
Boy detained for threatening school shooting in Owensboro, police say