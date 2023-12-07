Bright Lights 5K held in Garvin Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday night in Evansville, the Bright Lights for Easterseals held a 5K run.

The “Bright Lights” race has been going on for eight years.

This year, there were more then 500 participants that took part of the 5K as well as the walk they offered.

14 News asked participants about their favorite part of the event.

“It’s nice to have friends that share the same interest with you, they help keep me motivated to keep going and just nice to have more people that enjoy the same thing you do,” says Nicholas Eickhoff.

All the money raised at the event will go towards treatments at Easterseals.

