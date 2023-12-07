Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Bright Lights 5K held in Garvin Park

Bright Lights 5K held in Garvin Park
By Ethan Shan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday night in Evansville, the Bright Lights for Easterseals held a 5K run.

The “Bright Lights” race has been going on for eight years.

This year, there were more then 500 participants that took part of the 5K as well as the walk they offered.

14 News asked participants about their favorite part of the event.

“It’s nice to have friends that share the same interest with you, they help keep me motivated to keep going and just nice to have more people that enjoy the same thing you do,” says Nicholas Eickhoff.

All the money raised at the event will go towards treatments at Easterseals.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Two school buses crash into each other in Henderson
Ten students sent to hospital after two school buses crash in Henderson
Hartford Kentucky Police Chief Brent Lindsey
Hartford Ky. Police Chief arrested on sex abuse, voyeurism charges
21-year-old Austin Devillez and 22-year-old Hailey Ditzer
Shoplifting arrest leads to discovery of children left in van with drugs
VCSO: drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl...
VCSO: Drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl pills
Man killed after being hit by vehicle outside Walmart identified
Man killed after being hit by vehicle outside Walmart identified

Latest News

Work continues on restoring Evansville landmark: Alfred Porter house
Work continues on restoring Evansville landmark: Alfred Porter house
Local Evansville business blessing others through a box
Local Evansville business blessing others through a box
Henderson County Schools admins step up amid bus driver shortage
Henderson County Schools admins step up amid bus driver shortage
Event coming up to tour the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Coliseum
Event coming up to tour the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Coliseum
East Heights hosts big birthday party with special guests from Norway
East Heights throws big birthday party with special guests from Norway