Bridge replacement underway between Perry and Spencer Counties

PERRY CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Perry County Port Authority say they are replacing the railroad bridge over the Anderson River between Perry and Spencer Counties.

This bridge was built in the 1890′s, but most of it was rebuilt in the 1910′s.

This is the second phase of a project that included replacing another bridge a few miles away.

Leaders say these bridges allow some of the major industries to keep working in Perry County.

