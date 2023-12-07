Breezy & Warmer

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and breezy as high temps ascend into the upper 50s. Winds gusting 25-30 miles an hour during the afternoon. Tonight, becoming partly cloudy as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Friday, partly sunny and breezy as high temps remain above normal in the mid to upper 50s. Winds gusting 20-25 miles an hour during the afternoon hours. Friday night, becoming cloudy with showers developing late. Low temps will drop into the lower 50s behind southerly winds.

Saturday, periods of showers and scattered thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 50s to 60-degrees. The severe weather threat is low.  We are projecting 1 to 2 inches of rainfall which will alleviate drought concerns.

