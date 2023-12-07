Boy detained for threatening school shooting in Owensboro, police say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile was taken to a juvenile detention center after threatening to commit a shooting at an Owensboro Public School, according to police.

The investigation started Wednesday afternoon after Owensboro Police officers were called to the 1800 block of Frederica Street for terroristic threatening.

Officers spoke with the principal of the school, who told investigators that she received a screenshot of a text message from a student using a Text Now App, stating he was going to commit a shooting at school the next day.

Police say they were able to speak with the student who allegedly sent the text message, but later discovered a juvenile boy was posing as this student.

According to a police report, detectives tracked down the actual sender of the text massage at his home and brought him in for questioning.

The juvenile was taken to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center on a Terroristic Threatening charge.

We’re told he has been previously charged with Possession of Handgun, Burglary, Assault, Terroristic Threatening, Disorderly Conduct and Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container.

