‘Armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect at large in Ohio County

Armed Robbery Suspect(Ohio County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man who robbed a gas station in McHenry at gunpoint.

Deputies shared photos of the suspect, who came into the Raceway Market wearing a black mask and gloves Wednesday night.

Officials say the man had a gun and got away with an unknown amount of cash.

We’re told deputies, detectives and K9 units were called to the scene to help investigate.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is a white man believed to be driving a black Mercedes-Benz.

He was last seen heading eastbound on US Highway 62 West towards Beaver Dam. Deputies are considering him armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 270-298-4444.

