2 people indicted in Henderson on sex crime charges involving children arrested in Alabama

Angel McCarty and Christina Barnett
Angel McCarty and Christina Barnett
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are waiting for extradition back to Henderson after they were arrested in Warrior, Alabama.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies say they started investigating Angel McCarty, of Evansville, and Christina Barnett, of Henderson, back in August.

Both suspects are 24.

Deputies say there were allegations of several sex crimes involving children, and both were indicted by the November Grand Jury.

McCarty and Barnett are in the Jefferson County, Alabama Jail.

We’ll let you know when they are brought back to Henderson.

Man killed after being hit by vehicle outside Walmart identified
Providence Fire Chief dies after 23 years of service
Newborn Colobus monkeys at Mesker Park Zoo officially named
City of Providence shutting off water near Hwy. 41A, boil advisory to be issued
Community calling for peace in Israel-Hamas war amid first night of Hanukkah celebrations
Multiple people hospitalized after blow out causes crash on Hwy. 41
