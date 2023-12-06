Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

12/6 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Developing in Henderson, 10 students were hurt in a bus wreck Tuesday.

Officials say two school buses coming from Bend Gate Elementary School collided.

One month ago, we told you about this Evansville bus crash.

Now, we’re getting a look at exclusive new video from the EVSC.

A boil water advisory is still in place this morning for parts of downtown Evansville after a water main break Tuesday.

The lineup for Lexington’s 2024′s Railbird Music Festival is out and some big names are coming to the bluegrass.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

