Warming up for a rainy weekend

Thunderstorms possible
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday delivered the coldest day of the week with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s.   Skies will clear on Wednesday night with sunny and milder conditions on Thursday.  South winds will pick up and highs will rise into the upper 50s on Thursday.   Friday will be windy and mild with highs in the upper 50s.   A cold front moves into the region on Friday night.  South winds will pick up with gusts of 25-30 mph.   A few thunderstorms possible through Saturday, some of which may produce gusty winds and hail.  Locally heavy rainfall will be possible, with amounts of 1-1.5 inches with the thunderstorms.    The best chance for severe storms should steer well south of the Tri-State, but we can’t rule out a strong storm or two.   Highs on Saturday will top out at 60.   Once the cold front clears the area, temperatures will crash back into the lower 40s on Sunday with rain ending.   Sunny and dry start next week with highs in the middle 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

