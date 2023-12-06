VCSO: drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl pills

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On November 30, an investigation law enforcement says was ongoing since May came to a head, with the seizure of what they suspect to be fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, as well as the eventual arrest of Camri Outlaw.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Agency, law enforcement watched Outlaw as she left an apartment carrying a large box on November 30.

The affidavit says they tracked her as she drove across Evansville, performing what law enforcement say they believe were “cleaning,” counter-surveillance techniques, before leading them to the Red Dot Storage Units in Evansville.

Law enforcement say they watched her park her car inside the gate of the storage unit before leaving a short time later.

After she left, the affidavit says law enforcement searched her specific locker, discovering what they suspect to be almost 35 pounds of meth, around 13,000 suspected fentanyl pills, and a field weight of one kilo for a substance they say had a presumptive field test for cocaine.

Outlaw was arrested on December 2, and is facing a charge of dealing meth.

DEA Assistant Special Agent Michael Gannon says a bust like this one is big, but their eyes are on a bigger prize.

“It’s very important to go out and make cases and hold people accountable that are peddling poisonous drugs in our communities,” says Gannon, “for us, it’s often times about an organization, and it’s important to hold those people that are involved in that organization accountable.”

Gannon says this particular investigation is still ongoing, and time will tell if any other arrests or charges will come out of this drug bust.

Gannon notes this unfortunately isn’t the first time they’ve seized drugs in this amount. He says they’ll continue doing their jobs, but to truly rid Evansville, and the United States for that matter, of fentanyl and other illicit drugs, it will take all of us.

“There’s so many people that have addiction issues or drug issues, and if you have things going for you well and you can be a pillar of strength and help somebody, that’s what we need,” says Gannon, “and that’s what it’s all about.”

As for those who may be dealing drugs, Gannon says they will find you.

“We’re going to continue doing what we do, and we’re going to hold the people accountable,” says Gannon, “and for the people out there doing it, they may be thinking they’re going to get away with it, but eventually their day comes.”

Court documents show Outlaw’s bond was set at $5,000 and she paid it, being released Sunday.

Gannon says it’s frustrating to sometimes have to arrest people who are already on house arrest or have ankle monitors who continue to deal drugs, but all they know to do is continue working and trying to hold people accountable.

Outlaw will be back in court Wednesday afternoon for her initial hearing.

