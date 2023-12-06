Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Vanderburgh Co. murder suspect deemed not competent to stand trial

Robert L. Ballard, 56, Evansville (Source: VCSO)
Robert L. Ballard, 56, Evansville (Source: VCSO)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A murder suspect has been found not competent to stand trial.

Robert Ballard Jr. was arrested back in May of 2018 after police say he shot into a car, killing one person.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5., Ballard was deemed not competent to stand trial in the murder case.

Court records show the decision was made on hearings, evidence, and previous reports that Ballard was not fit to stand trial. He is to be taken back to the Logansport State Hospital to restore competency.

A progress hearing has been set for January 26, 2024 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Two school buses crash into each other in Henderson
Ten students sent to hospital after two school buses crash in Henderson
21-year-old Austin Devillez and 22-year-old Hailey Ditzer
Shoplifting arrest leads to discovery of children left in van with drugs
VCSO: drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl...
VCSO: Drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl pills
UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
Parts of downtown Evansville under boil advisory following water main break
Parts of downtown Evansville under boil advisory following water main break

Latest News

Providence Fire Chief dies after 23 years of service
Providence Fire Chief dies after 23 years of service
51-year-old Scott Hunt
Affidavit: Former employee arrested for hacking Vanderburgh Co. Assessor website
Dig N’ Roll indoor playground set to host grand opening Wednesday
Dig N’ Roll indoor playground set to host grand opening Wednesday
CenterPoint Energy files request to increase their base rate
CenterPoint Energy files request to increase their base rate