Vanderburgh Co. murder suspect deemed not competent to stand trial

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A murder suspect has been found not competent to stand trial.

Robert Ballard Jr. was arrested back in May of 2018 after police say he shot into a car, killing one person.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5., Ballard was deemed not competent to stand trial in the murder case.

Court records show the decision was made on hearings, evidence, and previous reports that Ballard was not fit to stand trial. He is to be taken back to the Logansport State Hospital to restore competency.

A progress hearing has been set for January 26, 2024 at 9 a.m.

