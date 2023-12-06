Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Two arrested on drug dealing charges in Evansville

Two arrested on drug dealing charges in Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amiee Ranes and Trent Marion were arrested after an investigation that started all the way back in September.

Officials say that members of the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, ISP, and the DEA began investigating possible meth distribution activities on West Illinois.

Through a search warrant, officials say they found meth and digital scales inside the apartment where Ranes and Marion lived.

They’re both being held in the Vanderburgh County jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Dispatch: Two school buses crash into each other in Henderson
Ten students sent to hospital after two school buses crash in Henderson
55-year-old Kenneth Koontz
Mt. Vernon Police: Man arrested after reports of ‘strong chemical smell’ coming from apartment
Caught on camera: Driver sought in hit and run crash (Source: Darrell Ommart)
Caught on camera: Driver sought in hit and run crash
Clarion Inn demolition underway on US 41 and Lynch Rd.
Clarion Inn demolition underway on US 41 and Lynch Rd.

Latest News

Daviess Co. man facing murder charges found fit to stand trial
Daviess Co. man facing murder charges found fit to stand trial
VCSO: drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl...
VCSO: Drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl pills
Evansville couple waiting for news of relatives held by Hamas
Evansville couple waiting for news of relatives held by Hamas
Deaconess Women’s Hospital named one of the best hospitals for maternity care
Deaconess Women’s Hospital named one of the best hospitals for maternity care
Evansville couple waiting for news of relatives held by Hamas
Evansville couple waiting for news of relatives held by Hamas