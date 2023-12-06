Two arrested on drug dealing charges in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amiee Ranes and Trent Marion were arrested after an investigation that started all the way back in September.

Officials say that members of the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, ISP, and the DEA began investigating possible meth distribution activities on West Illinois.

Through a search warrant, officials say they found meth and digital scales inside the apartment where Ranes and Marion lived.

They’re both being held in the Vanderburgh County jail without bond.

