Sgt. Heather Glenn and Deputy Asson Hacker honored at light ceremony

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two fallen law enforcement officers from the Tri-State were honored Monday by the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Deputy Asson Hacker of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office and Sgt. Heather Glenn of the Tell City Police Department were honored at the “Project Blue light event” in Plainfield.

It’s an event that’s been going on annually for over twenty years to remember the brave men and women who died in the line of duty.

Sgt. Heather Glenn
Sgt. Heather Glenn(Indiana State Police)
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.(Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

