Sgt. Heather Glenn and Deputy Asson Hacker honored at light ceremony

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two fallen law enforcement officers from the Tri-State were honored Monday by the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Deputy Asson Hacker of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office and Sgt. Heather Glenn of the Tell City Police Department were honored at the “Project Blue light event” in Plainfield.

It’s an event that’s been going on annually for over twenty years to remember the brave men and women who died in the line of duty.

Sgt. Heather Glenn (Indiana State Police)

Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training. (Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.