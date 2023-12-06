Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

School officials urging safety around buses after new video released in EVSC bus crash

School officials urging safety around buses after new video released in EVSC bus crash
By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new video has been released showing moments a truck slammed into an Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation bus.

That crash happened last month on North First Avenue.

[Previous Story: School bus flips after hit by truck on First Ave. in Evansville]

EVSC Transportation Director, Ryan Williams says it’s moments like these that raise concerns of bus safety.

He says driving slowly is the best thing you can do.

Williams also says drivers need to stop when a stop arm is out on a school bus. This goes for all traffic moving in each direction.

He says they’ve implemented luminescent lights on all their buses to make the buses even harder to miss.

“It’s bright yellow, it has flashing lights, and tape all over it, and for a driver not to see it is the concerning part for us,” Williams said. “We should be the most visible thing on the road, so we’re just hoping that folks can slow down, pay attention, and really focus on our safety and their own children’s safety.”

You can find the new video released by officials in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Two school buses crash into each other in Henderson
Ten students sent to hospital after two school buses crash in Henderson
21-year-old Austin Devillez and 22-year-old Hailey Ditzer
Shoplifting arrest leads to discovery of children left in van with drugs
UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
Clarion Inn demolition underway on US 41 and Lynch Rd.
Clarion Inn demolition underway on US 41 and Lynch Rd.
VCSO: drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl...
VCSO: Drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl pills

Latest News

'Do not click the link': Wabash Co. Sheriff's Office warns public of text scam
‘Do not click the link’: Wabash Co. Sheriff’s Office warns public of text scam
F-35A Lightning Demo Team to join Blue Angels for Owensboro air show
F-35A Lightning Demo Team to join Blue Angels for Owensboro air show
Boil advisory issued for parts of Princeton
Boil advisory issued for parts of Princeton
12/6 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines