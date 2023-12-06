Birthday Club
Providence Fire Chief dies after 23 years of service(WRDW)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Providence is mourning after the loss of their community’s fire chief.

According to a release, Fire Chief Steve Burns died early Wednesday morning.

Chief Burns worked with the Providence Fire and EMS Services for 23 years.

Officials say his worth ethic and dedication to the department and their city will surely be missed.

They are asking for the community to remember and pray for his wife Trenna, his daughter Paxton, his son Coy, family, friends, and his co-workers as they grieve.

