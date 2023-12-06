Birthday Club
Owensboro Memorial Gardens hosts annual Angel of Hope Candlelight Ceremony
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Memorial Gardens hosted a remembrance for the Annual Angel of Hope Candlelight Ceremony.

The ceremony takes place near the Angel of Hope Statue in the gardens and provides solace and an opportunity to honor and remember the lives of loved ones who left this world far too soon.

The organizer Rachael Taylor expresses what this event means to the community.

“It’s about coming together to honor our children who we lost far too soon,” said Taylor. “And its about being together to honor, remember those precious angels, and just to come together and to celebrate with people who understand the loss.”

People were able to get a flower and place it on the statue for the children they’ve lost.

