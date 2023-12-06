Man accused of murdering wife in violent Evansville stabbing set to stand trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville murder suspect is set to stand trial after police say he killed his wife in a violent stabbing on E. Michigan Street.

Court records show the trial against Fenel Germain is set for June 24 next year.

Police accuse Germain of murdering his wife, Nerlande Germain-Charles, back in August.

She was found at an East Michigan Street apartment, but died later at the hospital.

An affidavit shows when police asked Fenel if he stabbed his wife, he responded “Mm-hmm.”

Germain is facing a murder charge.

