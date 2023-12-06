Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Las Vegas police responding to active shooter alert at UNLV

FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday...
FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.(FOX5)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department along with University Police reported an active shooter alert at the campus around noon.

The university advised those in the Frank and Estella Beam Hall building to evacuate to a safe area as well as the Student Union.

Police shared on X, formally Twitter, that there are “multiple victims” and advised everyone to avoid the area while the situation remains active.

This is a developing story with updates to follow

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Two school buses crash into each other in Henderson
Ten students sent to hospital after two school buses crash in Henderson
21-year-old Austin Devillez and 22-year-old Hailey Ditzer
Shoplifting arrest leads to discovery of children left in van with drugs
VCSO: drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl...
VCSO: Drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl pills
UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
Parts of downtown Evansville under boil advisory following water main break
Parts of downtown Evansville under boil advisory following water main break

Latest News

Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holiday students with Virginia students
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department...
At tribal summit, Biden says he’s working to ‘heal the wrongs of the past’ and ‘move forward’
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress