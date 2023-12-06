Birthday Club
Here’s why you might hear gunshots in Henderson County tonight

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
(Pexels via MGN)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A heads up for those living around Old Madisonville Road in Henderson County.

Police say they will be using their firing range Wednesday night for low light qualifications.

That will be happening from dusk until 9:00 p.m.

Police say echoes from the range could extend several blocks in all directions.

This means if you’re in the area and hear gunshots tonight, it might be police training.

