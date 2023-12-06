Here’s why you might hear gunshots in Henderson County tonight

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A heads up for those living around Old Madisonville Road in Henderson County.

Police say they will be using their firing range Wednesday night for low light qualifications.

That will be happening from dusk until 9:00 p.m.

Police say echoes from the range could extend several blocks in all directions.

This means if you’re in the area and hear gunshots tonight, it might be police training.

