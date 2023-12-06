Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

F-35A Lightning Demo Team to join Blue Angels for Owensboro air show

F-35A Lightning Demo Team to join Blue Angels for Owensboro air show
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The U.S. Air Force says the F-35A Lightning Demo Team will be at next years Owensboro Air Show.

They will be joining the U.S. Navy Blue Angels for the event.

City leaders say they are thrilled to have the Demo team joining the show.

Officials say additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2024 Owensboro Air Show is Friday, September 13 through Sunday, September 15.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Two school buses crash into each other in Henderson
Ten students sent to hospital after two school buses crash in Henderson
21-year-old Austin Devillez and 22-year-old Hailey Ditzer
Shoplifting arrest leads to discovery of children left in van with drugs
UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
Clarion Inn demolition underway on US 41 and Lynch Rd.
Clarion Inn demolition underway on US 41 and Lynch Rd.
VCSO: drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl...
VCSO: Drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl pills

Latest News

Boil advisory issued for parts of Princeton
Boil advisory issued for parts of Princeton
12/6 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
F-35A Lightning Demo Team to join Blue Angels for Owensboro air show
F-35A Lightning Demo Team to join Blue Angels for Owensboro air show
Parts of downtown Evansville under boil advisory following water main break
Parts of downtown Evansville under boil advisory following water main break