F-35A Lightning Demo Team to join Blue Angels for Owensboro air show

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The U.S. Air Force says the F-35A Lightning Demo Team will be at next years Owensboro Air Show.

They will be joining the U.S. Navy Blue Angels for the event.

City leaders say they are thrilled to have the Demo team joining the show.

Officials say additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2024 Owensboro Air Show is Friday, September 13 through Sunday, September 15.

