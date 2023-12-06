Birthday Club
Event coming up to tour the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Coliseum

By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An event is coming up for those who love Evansville history.

It’s your chance to celebrate the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Coliseum.

The committee leading the restoration initiative is hosting a tour on Sunday.

It’s from 2 to 5 that afternoon at that iconic court street location.

Officials say guests will check out the historic architecture and artifacts, tour backstage and halls.

Those on the tour will also be among the first to see and hear about the proposed renovations to the Coliseum.

Officials admission is free.

