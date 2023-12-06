Birthday Club
Evansville couple waiting for news of relatives held by Hamas

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville family has been searching for news of loved ones held captive by Hamas.

The last few months for the Vyvoda’s have been a whirlwind of prayers and waiting for the phone to ring with news.

In October, we told you one of their missing family members was returned safely.

All the while, the family has waited anxiously to hear about their uncle who has remained a hostage. Now, the family has received news he’s alive.

Two months have passed for Tory and Schendel Vyvoda who believed two family members’ taken from their homes by Hamas were gone.

Now, the family is hopeful, and they say it’s not a question of if, but when their family will be made whole.

“We’re expecting it soon, when it happens, we’re going to group together again,” said Mark.

The family got some good news Hamas released their aunt Yochaved Liftshitz back in October. They’re still waiting for their uncle Oded to be returned to them as well.

“Me and my family are so used to not knowing, that that shred of hope really sparked a new vigor in us,” said Mark.

As Hamas released dozens of prisoners the last weeks during the ceasefire, one of those freed brought the Vyvoda’s good news.

“The hostages said they saw my uncle alive a few weeks ago, so we know that he is alive, they know he is in Gaza,” said Mark.

For the past few months, Yoshki’s has shared more about what she went through.

“They were captured in a violent way,” said Mark. “They were hit over the head with sticks, they were taken from their home.

Still, the family says there was an element of humanity on the other side.

“They got the medical care they needed,” said Tory.

While the family’s nightmare is far from over, they’re already looking ahead towards the road to recovery.

“There will be long standing effects of this dilemma, I already see it in my family that they’re acting differently, and they’re trying to piece their lives back together differently,” said Mark.

The Vyvoda’s tell me their aunt is now busy touring the world, telling her story to news outlets and conferences to bring about a peaceful end to the conflict.

