East Heights throws big birthday party with special guests from Norway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, dozens of elementary students at East Heights celebrated their birthday this afternoon with some special guests from Norway.

The company Hydro Aluminum is sponsoring the birthday program.

This afternoon, one of their executives from Norway came to celebrate students with December birthdays.

The school hosts the program each month.

Students enjoy a cupcake, a get a take home brownie kit and a free book.

Hydro officials say the party is more than giving back.

“A bigger part of it is also shaping the communities around and also trying to make a long term impact,” explains Olena Gevoll. “It’s just not a birthday party... We’re doing a lot of these programs where we’re giving books away, and supporting educational programs. So that we make lasting change in the community around here.”

School officials say the vison for each party is to make every child feel special, loved and even more inclusive of a school family.

