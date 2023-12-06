Birthday Club
‘Do not click the link’: Wabash Co. Sheriff’s Office warns public of text scam

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WABASH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Wabash County are warning the public of a potential scam.

The sheriff’s office says a texting scam is going around Wabash and Edwards Counties.

The text asks you to fill out a survey on what you think about issues in a certain county.

The text goes on to ask you to click on a link.

The sheriff wrote on Facebook, “Do not click the link, and delete the message.”

