EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Dig N’ Roll indoor playground is holding a grand opening ceremony

It’s located inside the former BFit Gym just off East Virginia Street and Cross Pointe Boulevard.

The indoor playground has ball pits, obstacle courses, and a splash water area.

The ribbon cutting is set for Wednesday at 10 a.m.

