Deaconess Women’s Hospital named one of the best hospitals for maternity care

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big honor for the Deaconess Women’s Hospital has been announced

Officials say the hospital was named one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report.

Hospital officials say this is the highest award a hospital can earn from the report in maternity care.

It’s an annual evaluation designed to assist expectant parents, in consultation with their prenatal care team, in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care that best meets their family’s needs.

The CEO of the Women’s Hospital says they are honored to see the dedication of their staff is being recognized on a national level.

