Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Daviess Co. man facing murder charges found fit to stand trial

Daviess Co. man facing murder charges found fit to stand trial
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Daviess County say Shai Sheriff has been found competent to stand trial in his hearing Tuesday.

He is facing 22 charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.

In March, deputies say when they approached Sheriff, he tried to drive away.

They say he hit several parked cars and patrol cars from the Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police.

Officials say they are waiting to schedule a court date for January.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Dispatch: Two school buses crash into each other in Henderson
Ten students sent to hospital after two school buses crash in Henderson
55-year-old Kenneth Koontz
Mt. Vernon Police: Man arrested after reports of ‘strong chemical smell’ coming from apartment
Caught on camera: Driver sought in hit and run crash (Source: Darrell Ommart)
Caught on camera: Driver sought in hit and run crash
Clarion Inn demolition underway on US 41 and Lynch Rd.
Clarion Inn demolition underway on US 41 and Lynch Rd.

Latest News

VCSO: drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl...
VCSO: Drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl pills
Evansville couple waiting for news of relatives held by Hamas
Evansville couple waiting for news of relatives held by Hamas
Deaconess Women’s Hospital named one of the best hospitals for maternity care
Deaconess Women’s Hospital named one of the best hospitals for maternity care
Evansville couple waiting for news of relatives held by Hamas
Evansville couple waiting for news of relatives held by Hamas