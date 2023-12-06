Daviess Co. man facing murder charges found fit to stand trial

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Daviess County say Shai Sheriff has been found competent to stand trial in his hearing Tuesday.

He is facing 22 charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.

In March, deputies say when they approached Sheriff, he tried to drive away.

They say he hit several parked cars and patrol cars from the Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police.

Officials say they are waiting to schedule a court date for January.

