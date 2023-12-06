Birthday Club
Clearing Skies & Cooler

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:10 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly sunny as high temps drop into the mid-40s. Tonight, mostly clear skies with low temps in the lower 30s.

Thursday, sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps ascend into the upper 50s. Winds gusting 25-30 miles an hour during the afternoon. Thursday night, mostly clear and not as cold as lows sink into the lower 40s.

Friday, partly sunny and breezy as high temps remain above normal in the mid to upper 50s. Winds gusting 20-26 mile an hour during the afternoon hours.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

