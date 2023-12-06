CenterPoint Energy files request to increase their base rate
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy has filed to request an increase in their base rate.
The total increase after three proposed phases is approximately 16%, or just under $119 million overall.
The first phase would be a 6% increase, which equals just over $42 million.
Phase two would be a 3% increase, which is about $24.5 million.
Meanwhile, phase three would be a 7% increase, or about $52 million.
This proposal has only been filed to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
It has not yet been approved.
