CenterPoint Energy files request to increase their base rate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy has filed to request an increase in their base rate.

The total increase after three proposed phases is approximately 16%, or just under $119 million overall.

The first phase would be a 6% increase, which equals just over $42 million.

Phase two would be a 3% increase, which is about $24.5 million.

Meanwhile, phase three would be a 7% increase, or about $52 million.

This proposal has only been filed to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

It has not yet been approved.

