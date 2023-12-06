Boil advisory issued for parts of Princeton

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A boil advisory is in place for some Princeton water customers.

Officials say this is for those who live north of East Broadway and east of North Race Street.

This follows as a water main break that officials say is now repaired.

Crews are asking those in the affected areas to boil your water for five minutes before using it just to be safe.

