Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Boil advisory issued for parts of Princeton

Boil advisory issued for parts of Princeton
Boil advisory issued for parts of Princeton(U.S. Air Force)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A boil advisory is in place for some Princeton water customers.

Officials say this is for those who live north of East Broadway and east of North Race Street.

This follows as a water main break that officials say is now repaired.

Crews are asking those in the affected areas to boil your water for five minutes before using it just to be safe.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Two school buses crash into each other in Henderson
Ten students sent to hospital after two school buses crash in Henderson
21-year-old Austin Devillez and 22-year-old Hailey Ditzer
Shoplifting arrest leads to discovery of children left in van with drugs
UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
Clarion Inn demolition underway on US 41 and Lynch Rd.
Clarion Inn demolition underway on US 41 and Lynch Rd.
Parts of downtown Evansville under boil advisory following water main break
Parts of downtown Evansville under boil advisory following water main break

Latest News

F-35A Lightning Demo Team to join Blue Angels for Owensboro air show
F-35A Lightning Demo Team to join Blue Angels for Owensboro air show
12/6 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
F-35A Lightning Demo Team to join Blue Angels for Owensboro air show
F-35A Lightning Demo Team to join Blue Angels for Owensboro air show
Parts of downtown Evansville under boil advisory following water main break
Parts of downtown Evansville under boil advisory following water main break