Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Affidavit: Former employee arrested for hacking Vanderburgh Co. Assessor website

51-year-old Scott Hunt
51-year-old Scott Hunt(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former IT employee for the Vanderburgh County Assessor Office has been arrested after police say he hacked the office’s website.

According to an affidavit, it all started back in January when officers were contacted for a website breach.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Assessor officials were alerted that their website was malfunctioning.

When investigating the issue, the sheriff’s office says it was discovered the city’s map had been altered, causing functionality issues.

An affidavit shows officials were able to track the user back to former IT employee 51-year-old Scott Hunt.

On March 20, 2023, officers say they executed a search warrant at Hunt’s home for seizure of electronics that could possibly connect him to the case.

Authorities say they found text messages between Hunt and another person discussing “making the map disappear” on the Assessor’s website.

Hunt was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County jail on the following charges:

  • Two counts - Offense against other computer users - denial of services
  • Offense against intellectual property - data, computer program
  • Computer trespass
  • Criminal mischief

He has since been released on a $1,000 bond.

51-year-old Scott Hunt
51-year-old Scott Hunt(Vanderburgh County Jail)
51-year-old Scott Hunt
51-year-old Scott Hunt(Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Two school buses crash into each other in Henderson
Ten students sent to hospital after two school buses crash in Henderson
21-year-old Austin Devillez and 22-year-old Hailey Ditzer
Shoplifting arrest leads to discovery of children left in van with drugs
VCSO: drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl...
VCSO: Drug bust leads to pounds of suspected meth and cocaine, thousands of suspected fentanyl pills
UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
Parts of downtown Evansville under boil advisory following water main break
Parts of downtown Evansville under boil advisory following water main break

Latest News

Dig N’ Roll indoor playground set to host grand opening Wednesday
Dig N’ Roll indoor playground set to host grand opening Wednesday
CenterPoint Energy files request to increase their base rate
CenterPoint Energy files request to increase their base rate
'Do not click the link': Wabash Co. Sheriff's Office warns public of text scam
‘Do not click the link’: Wabash Co. Sheriff’s Office warns public of text scam
School officials urging safety around buses after new video released in EVSC bus crash
School officials urging safety around buses after new video released in EVSC bus crash