Affidavit: Former employee arrested for hacking Vanderburgh Co. Assessor website

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former IT employee for the Vanderburgh County Assessor Office has been arrested after police say he hacked the office’s website.

According to an affidavit, it all started back in January when officers were contacted for a website breach.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Assessor officials were alerted that their website was malfunctioning.

When investigating the issue, the sheriff’s office says it was discovered the city’s map had been altered, causing functionality issues.

An affidavit shows officials were able to track the user back to former IT employee 51-year-old Scott Hunt.

On March 20, 2023, officers say they executed a search warrant at Hunt’s home for seizure of electronics that could possibly connect him to the case.

Authorities say they found text messages between Hunt and another person discussing “making the map disappear” on the Assessor’s website.

Hunt was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County jail on the following charges:

Two counts - Offense against other computer users - denial of services

Offense against intellectual property - data, computer program

Computer trespass

Criminal mischief

He has since been released on a $1,000 bond.

51-year-old Scott Hunt (Vanderburgh County Jail)

