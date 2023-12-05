Birthday Club
Vanderburgh County Crime Victims Resources holds first annual holiday drive

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with “Crime Victim Resources” and the Albion Fellows Bacon Center for a holiday drive called “Winter Warm Up.”

Between now and December 20th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can drop off donations at the Sheriff’s Office on North Harlan Avenue.

They are asking for things like shampoo, conditioner, body wash, bath towels, blankets, and hair dryers.

