Vanderburgh County Crime Victims Resources holds first annual holiday drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with “Crime Victim Resources” and the Albion Fellows Bacon Center for a holiday drive called “Winter Warm Up.”

Between now and December 20th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can drop off donations at the Sheriff’s Office on North Harlan Avenue.

They are asking for things like shampoo, conditioner, body wash, bath towels, blankets, and hair dryers.

