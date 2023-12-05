Birthday Club
UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has announced their plans to host events in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day for an entire week.

According to a release, the week-long celebration will be dedicated to honoring the legacy of the civil rights leader.

Officials say the theme of the week will be “Embracing Liberation: Radical Love for a United Community.”

The events will begin with a community-wide day of service on Saturday, January 13.

Organizers say the week will continue with a series of events culminating in the UE Inaugural conference on community solidarity, welcoming all members of the Evansville community.

The schedule of events for the week will be as follows:

  • Saturday, January 13:

9:00 a.m. - UE MLK Day of Service for UE Students, Faculty, and Staff

  • Monday, January 15:

8:30 a.m. - Faith-based service in Neu Chapel

9:45 a.m. - Rally at Meeks Family Fieldhouse

10:00 a.m. - Symbolic March

  • Wednesday, January 17:

11:30 a.m. - Luncheon in Eykamp Hall featuring the William G. and Rose M. Mays Lectureship, 2024 Mays Legacy Award, and Rising Star Service Award presentations.

  • Saturday, January 20:

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. - UE Inaugural Conference on Community Solidarity open to all Evansville community members

Organizers say individuals are also encouraged to register for a luncheon and Unity Conference on Community Solidarity by visiting Evansville.edu/MLK.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

