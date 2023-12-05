UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has announced their plans to host events in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day for an entire week.
According to a release, the week-long celebration will be dedicated to honoring the legacy of the civil rights leader.
Officials say the theme of the week will be “Embracing Liberation: Radical Love for a United Community.”
The events will begin with a community-wide day of service on Saturday, January 13.
Organizers say the week will continue with a series of events culminating in the UE Inaugural conference on community solidarity, welcoming all members of the Evansville community.
The schedule of events for the week will be as follows:
- Saturday, January 13:
9:00 a.m. - UE MLK Day of Service for UE Students, Faculty, and Staff
- Monday, January 15:
8:30 a.m. - Faith-based service in Neu Chapel
9:45 a.m. - Rally at Meeks Family Fieldhouse
10:00 a.m. - Symbolic March
- Wednesday, January 17:
11:30 a.m. - Luncheon in Eykamp Hall featuring the William G. and Rose M. Mays Lectureship, 2024 Mays Legacy Award, and Rising Star Service Award presentations.
- Saturday, January 20:
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. - UE Inaugural Conference on Community Solidarity open to all Evansville community members
Organizers say individuals are also encouraged to register for a luncheon and Unity Conference on Community Solidarity by visiting Evansville.edu/MLK.
