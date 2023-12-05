Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Right now in the Tri-State, we are on alert as most of our counties are under a freezing fog advisory this morning.

14 First Alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas has what you need to know before you head outside.

Happening Tuesday in the Tri-State, several people accused of murder and attempted murder are scheduled to be in court.

We have the latest on them and other court appearances.

Dramatic video shows a hit and run on North Kentucky Avenue in Evansville.

What police are saying about the situation this morning.

A major recall alert this morning before you get in your car.

Ford is recalling thousands of cars saying the doors could open while you’re driving.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.