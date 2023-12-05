Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

12/5 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Right now in the Tri-State, we are on alert as most of our counties are under a freezing fog advisory this morning.

14 First Alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas has what you need to know before you head outside.

Happening Tuesday in the Tri-State, several people accused of murder and attempted murder are scheduled to be in court.

We have the latest on them and other court appearances.

Dramatic video shows a hit and run on North Kentucky Avenue in Evansville.

What police are saying about the situation this morning.

A major recall alert this morning before you get in your car.

Ford is recalling thousands of cars saying the doors could open while you’re driving.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
55-year-old Kenneth Koontz
Mt. Vernon Police: Man arrested after reports of ‘strong chemical smell’ coming from apartment
Caught on camera: Driver sought in hit and run crash (Source: Darrell Ommart)
Caught on camera: Driver sought in hit and run crash
Tri-State jewelry store warning public about scam
Tri-State jewelry store warning public about scam
Court Generic
Charges dismissed in Evansville child abuse case

Latest News

12/5 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
12/5 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Boonville woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise party
Boonville woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise party
Daviess Co. Fire Department makes record breaking donation over $25K
Daviess Co. Fire Department makes record breaking donation of over $25K
Ascend Archery hosts event Monday night on improvement skills
Ascend Archery hosts meeting Monday night on improvement skills