Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Ohio County

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Ohio County
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Grayson County man is facing several charges after police say he was swerving his car all over William Natcher Parkway.

According to a social media post, this led to the arrest of 60-year-old William King Jr.

Deputies say this was after they administered a field sobriety test because they could smell alcohol coming from King.

Deputies also say they found suspected meth, paraphernalia, and several empty alcohol containers and a gun inside King’s vehicle.

King is facing multiple charges including possession of drugs and a DUI.

60-year-old William King Jr.
60-year-old William King Jr.(Ohio County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
55-year-old Kenneth Koontz
Mt. Vernon Police: Man arrested after reports of ‘strong chemical smell’ coming from apartment
Caught on camera: Driver sought in hit and run crash (Source: Darrell Ommart)
Caught on camera: Driver sought in hit and run crash
Tri-State jewelry store warning public about scam
Tri-State jewelry store warning public about scam
Court Generic
Charges dismissed in Evansville child abuse case

Latest News

EVSC explains A.I. promotion following board members approval of new policy
EVSC explains A.I. promotion following board members approval of new policy
12/5 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
12/5 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
12/5 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
EVSC explains A.I. promotion following board members approval of new policy
EVSC explains A.I. promotion following board members approval of new policy