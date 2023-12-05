Traffic Alert: Part of Franklin St. closed due to crash, police responding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say part of Franklin Street is closed due to a crash.

According to the Evansville Police Department, that crash happened at the intersection of Franklin St. and North 1st Avenue.

Police on scene say Franklin St. is closed on that block, but drivers can still drive straight through First Ave.

Our 14 News crew on scene was told by witnesses that a pickup truck ran a red light and hit another car.

Police say no one was hurt.

We will update this story as it develops.

