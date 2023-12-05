Shoplifting arrest leads to discovery of children left in van with drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing charges after police say they were caught stealing from a store.

According to a release, police were contacted for a shoplifting incident at Walmart on Monday night.

Officers say when they arrived they were told 21-year-old Austin Devillez was the suspected thief.

Police were told Devillez had taken items from the store without paying for them.

While searching him, officers say they found a green leafy substance and a white crystalline substance on Devillez.

Further investigation revealed Devillez entered the store with a woman later identified as 22-year-old Hailey Ditzer. Police also discovered the two had left two children in a van in a parking lot while they were in the store.

Police say when searching the van they found a man and two children inside.

A release shows paraphernalia, a rifle, and drugs were also found in the van.

Devillez and Ditzer were both arrested for neglect of a dependant and possession.

Police say DCS was called for the children and the man in the van was released.

