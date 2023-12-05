Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Shoplifting arrest leads to discovery of children left in van with drugs

21-year-old Austin Devillez and 22-year-old Hailey Ditzer
21-year-old Austin Devillez and 22-year-old Hailey Ditzer(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing charges after police say they were caught stealing from a store.

According to a release, police were contacted for a shoplifting incident at Walmart on Monday night.

Officers say when they arrived they were told 21-year-old Austin Devillez was the suspected thief.

Police were told Devillez had taken items from the store without paying for them.

While searching him, officers say they found a green leafy substance and a white crystalline substance on Devillez.

Further investigation revealed Devillez entered the store with a woman later identified as 22-year-old Hailey Ditzer. Police also discovered the two had left two children in a van in a parking lot while they were in the store.

Police say when searching the van they found a man and two children inside.

A release shows paraphernalia, a rifle, and drugs were also found in the van.

Devillez and Ditzer were both arrested for neglect of a dependant and possession.

Police say DCS was called for the children and the man in the van was released.

21-year-old Austin Devillez
21-year-old Austin Devillez(Vanderburgh County Jail)
22-year-old Hailey Ditzer
22-year-old Hailey Ditzer(Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
55-year-old Kenneth Koontz
Mt. Vernon Police: Man arrested after reports of ‘strong chemical smell’ coming from apartment
Caught on camera: Driver sought in hit and run crash (Source: Darrell Ommart)
Caught on camera: Driver sought in hit and run crash
Tri-State jewelry store warning public about scam
Tri-State jewelry store warning public about scam
Court Generic
Charges dismissed in Evansville child abuse case

Latest News

UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
UE to host week-long events in honor of MLK Day
Man arrested in connection to sex abuse case sentenced over 20 years in prison
Man arrested in connection to sex abuse case sentenced over 20 years in prison
EVSC explains A.I. promotion following board members approval of new policy
EVSC explains A.I. promotion following board members approval of new policy
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Ohio County
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Ohio County