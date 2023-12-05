A sheriff’s deputy/social worker: Dubois County looks to add new position

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is working to create a new position which they hope will enable them to better help those in need.

Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter says no matter how much sheriff’s deputies do, they can’t do everything, and the realities of their job don’t always allow them to follow up with those in need after an emergency. He says he’s hoping a new position would change that.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is working to create a position which would more easily connect those in need with mental health services, substance abuse resources, and more.

“There’s an extreme need for it, and my biggest fear, I don’t know if this is a fear or not, but my biggest concern I think is that they’re going to be overworked,” said Kleinhelter.

He says the idea came up during a conversation with a social worker last year, who said she wanted to become a sheriff’s deputy.

Sheriff Kleinhelter says deputies aren’t always in a position to connect people with potentially helpful resources unless they’re actively homicidal or suicidal. Having a deputy with a masters in social work could change that.

“Just the avenues that they know, they may be able to get them in a little quicker, or at least maybe she could touch base with them again tomorrow or the next day and follow up; make sure that they stay positive and get the services that they need,” said Kleinhelter.

Sheriff Kleinhelter says they’re waiting on the county council to approve the position before they move forward. They’ll have a grant which would pay a portion of the position’s cost for three years, and the county would pay the full cost after that.

The earliest the council could vote on it is January.

Sheriff Kleinhelter says they’re eager to see the position become a reality.

“Do I know exactly how it’s going to work? I don’t,” said Kleinhelter. “I mean, we’ve searched around, we’ve not found anybody in this position before, so we’re going to kind of pave the way. We’re just going to try to make it work the best that it can.”

Sheriff Kleinhelter says the way the position came together (finding the person for the job before thinking of the job itself) says a lot about the quality of people they have in Dubois County.

