Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

A sheriff’s deputy/social worker: Dubois County looks to add new position

A sheriff's deputy/social worker: Dubois County looks to add new position
By Robinson Miles
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is working to create a new position which they hope will enable them to better help those in need.

Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter says no matter how much sheriff’s deputies do, they can’t do everything, and the realities of their job don’t always allow them to follow up with those in need after an emergency. He says he’s hoping a new position would change that.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is working to create a position which would more easily connect those in need with mental health services, substance abuse resources, and more.

“There’s an extreme need for it, and my biggest fear, I don’t know if this is a fear or not, but my biggest concern I think is that they’re going to be overworked,” said Kleinhelter.

He says the idea came up during a conversation with a social worker last year, who said she wanted to become a sheriff’s deputy.

Sheriff Kleinhelter says deputies aren’t always in a position to connect people with potentially helpful resources unless they’re actively homicidal or suicidal. Having a deputy with a masters in social work could change that.

“Just the avenues that they know, they may be able to get them in a little quicker, or at least maybe she could touch base with them again tomorrow or the next day and follow up; make sure that they stay positive and get the services that they need,” said Kleinhelter.

Sheriff Kleinhelter says they’re waiting on the county council to approve the position before they move forward. They’ll have a grant which would pay a portion of the position’s cost for three years, and the county would pay the full cost after that.

The earliest the council could vote on it is January.

Sheriff Kleinhelter says they’re eager to see the position become a reality.

“Do I know exactly how it’s going to work? I don’t,” said Kleinhelter. “I mean, we’ve searched around, we’ve not found anybody in this position before, so we’re going to kind of pave the way. We’re just going to try to make it work the best that it can.”

Sheriff Kleinhelter says the way the position came together (finding the person for the job before thinking of the job itself) says a lot about the quality of people they have in Dubois County.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasper Police searching for female subject
Jasper Police no longer asking for help identifying woman
Ronald McGary
Police: Driver hurt in crash was more than 3x legal alcohol limit
Evansville Animal Control
4 'starved' dogs removed from Evansville home
Accident in Morganfield
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Matthew Oglesby
Drunk driver walks into stranger’s house after crashing through yard, police say

Latest News

Former Evansville Signature School students named to Forbes 30 Under 30
Former Evansville Signature School students named to Forbes 30 Under 30
Evansville city leaders kick off construction on kitchen to address food insecurity
Evansville city leaders kick off construction on kitchen to address food insecurity
OPD: Man arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
OPD: Man arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
Police: Driver damages yards, leads police on chase in Madisonville
Police: Driver damages yards, leads police on chase in Madisonville