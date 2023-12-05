Sergeant surprises sons at school after 9 month deployment in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Sergeant Robert Jackson is back home from a 9 month deployment and he surprised his sons yesterday at school.

Sgt. Jackson dressed up as the mascot for the big reveal.

Dawson Springs Independent Schools posted the boy’s reactions on their Facebook page.

School officials say they were thankful to be part of the moment, and are grateful for Sgt. Jackson’s service.

