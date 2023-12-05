Salvation Army’s Toy Town returns to the Tri-State Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Once again, 14 News has teamed up with the Salvation Army for this year’s Toy Town drive taking place Friday.

14 News will be live at the west side Wal-Mart all day starting with 14 News Sunrise.

A way people can help is by grabbing a toy while shopping and looking for the donation boxes outside.

Just drop the toy in one of the boxes and it will go to a child in need this season.

Those donation boxes are also at several local businesses across the Tri-State.

