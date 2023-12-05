Birthday Club
Pickleball courts possibly coming to Ben Hawes Park

(Unsplash)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Pickleball courts may be on their way to Ben Hawes Park in Owensboro.

Owensboro City Commissioners will vote on whether to start a partnership with River City Pickleball.

The group would help the city bring the courts to Ben Hawes Park.

The order also mentions establishing sponsorship funding for the facilities.

We will let you know if anything is decided at the meeting tonight.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

