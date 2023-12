EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EWSU leaders say downtown commuters should plan ahead this week due to installing a new water line and storm sewer.

We’re told this is going to shut down Sycamore Street from North East 3rd Street to North East 5th Street.

The road is already shut down.

The section of road will be closed through January 2024.

