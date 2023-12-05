Milder temps, weekend rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine managed to break through on Tuesday afternoon and helped highs rise into the lower 50s. Clouds return late Tuesday night and will linger through Wednesday morning as lows fall into the middle 30s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the middle 40s. Clearing skies Wednesday night will lead to a sunny Thursday with highs in the middle 50s. Friday rounds out the week with partly sunny and highs near 60. A strong cold front will move into the Ohio Valley beginning late Friday night. Rain likely on Saturday and Sunday as the front slowly sweeps through. Thunder is possible, and total rainfall amounts of more than an inch are possible. Dry and colder to start next week with highs in the middle 40s.

